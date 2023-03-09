Cricket wants pressing intervention amid rise of franchise leagues – MCC world committee

T20 franchise leagues have become increasingly prevalent in the past two decades

Cricket is at an “important crossroads” and needs “urgent intervention” amid its crowded schedule, the Marylebone Cricket Club’s world committee says.

The committee of former and current players said a better balance between international and franchise men’s cricket must be found.

An “alarming” disparity in the number of matches played by nations is neither “equitable nor sustainable”, it added.

The committee also said there were “worrying signs” in the women’s game.

Its members, including former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly, former Australia coach Justin Langer and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, meet twice a year to debate and provide opinion on the global game.

A number of players have spoken out against the packed schedule in men’s cricket in recent years, including England Test captain Ben Stokes who cited it as a reason for his retirement from the 50-over…