Cricket will be UK’s most inclusive sport, says new ECB chair Richard Thompson

New ECB chair Richard Thompson has set out his vision for cricket in his first day in the post

New England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson believes cricket can be the UK’s most inclusive sport.

On his first day in the role, the former Surrey chairman, 55, set out his vision for the sport and argued “this is a reset moment for the ECB”.

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony, the high-performance review and developing grassroots cricket were also addressed in Thompson’s statement external-link .

“Cricket has faced the reality of hard truths in recent times,” he wrote.

“As we begin to acknowledge and address the issues in front of us, it is obvious we will only be successful if we are a united game.

“I have worked in cricket for a long time and it is my conviction we can be the most inclusive sport in the country – accessible to all regardless of race, gender, class or (dis)ability.”

He added: “The painful testimony of Azeem Rafiq and too many others within cricket must act as a motivator for…