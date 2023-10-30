Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to maintain semi-final hopes alive

ICC Men’s World Cup, Pune Sri Lanka 241 (49.3 overs): Nissanka 46 (60), K Mendis 39 (50); Farooqi 4-34 Afghanistan 242-3 (45.2 overs): Azmatullah 73* (63), Rahmat 62 (74), Hashmatullah 58* (74) Afghanistan won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Afghanistan kept their World Cup semi-final dream alive with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

After Fazal Farooqi took 4-34 to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 241, Rahmat Shah made a composed 62 to put Afghanistan on course in the chase.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai then put on an unbroken 111 to get Jonathan Trott’s side over the line with 28 balls to spare in Pune.

Victory moves Afghanistan to within two points of fourth-placed Australia.

Sri Lanka had made a solid start after being put in to bat, reaching 134-2 before a middle-order collapse saw them slump to 185-7.

Angelo Matthews and Maheesh Theekshana added 45 for the eighth wicket but both fell to the impressive Farooqi as Sri Lanka were bowled out with three balls of…