Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews controversially timed out as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

ICC Men’s World Cup, Delhi Sri Lanka 279 (49.3 overs): Asalanka 108 (106), Nissanka 41 (36); Tanzim 3-80 Bangladesh 282-7 (41.1 overs): Shanto 90 (101), Shakib 82 (65); Madushanka 3-69 Bangladesh won by three wickets Scorecard . Table .

Bangladesh’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka was overshadowed by Angelo Mathews’ controversial timed out dismissal in Delhi.

The former Sri Lanka skipper became the first international cricketer to be given out timed out.

Mathews protested that an issue with his helmet prevented him from being in position to face up to his first ball within the required two minutes of the previous wicket, but much to his and Sri Lanka’s astonishment, the wicket stood.

That left Sri Lanka 135-5 but a superb century from Charith Asalanka took them up to 279 all out.

Batting conditions improved under lights and Bangladesh made light work of the chase with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan putting on 169 for the third wicket.

Both were dismissed short of their centuries by…