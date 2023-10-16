Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia beat Sri Lanka in Lucknow for first win

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Lucknow: Sri Lanka 209 (43.3 overs): Perera 78, Nissanka 61; Zampa 4-47 Australia 215-5 (35.2 overs): Inglis 58, Marsh 52; Madushanka 3-38 Australia won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Australia finally got their first win of the World Cup, but only after surviving some nervy moments against Sri Lanka.

The five-time champions, who lost to India and South Africa in their opening two matches, were in another difficult situation when Sri Lanka reached 125-0.

But Sri Lanka fell apart, losing all 10 wickets for 84 runs to be bundled out for 209.

Even when faced with a modest target, Australia were 24-2, and had to be guided from trouble by maiden World Cup half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who made 52 and 58 respectively.

Pyrotechnics were added by Glenn Maxwell’s 31 not out from 21 balls, and Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 20 from just 10, sealing Australia’s victory with five wickets and almost 15 overs in hand.

The fluctuations of the contest were matched…