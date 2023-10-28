Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia edge previous New Zealand in high-scoring thriller

Australia 388 (49.2 overs): Head 109 (67); Warner 81 (65); Phillips 3-37 New Zealand 383-9 (50 overs): Ravindra 116 (89); Zampa 3-74 Australia won by five runs Scorecard. Table.

Australia overcame a spirited New Zealand to extend their World Cup winning streak to four games in a high-scoring thriller in Dharamsala.

The Black Caps needed 19 to win from the final over and six from the last ball for a World Cup record chase of 389.

But James Neesham was agonisingly run out for 58 off the penultimate ball to end their hopes.

They finished five runs short on 383-9, led by Rachin Ravindra’s flawless 116.

The combined tally of 771 runs made it the highest-scoring World Cup game of all time.

Earlier, Travis Head’s brutal 109 from 67 balls, in an opening stand of 175 in 19.1 overs with David Warner, helped Australia to their imposing total of 388.

An uncharacteristic sloppy performance in the field saw New Zealand spill four catches, including Head on 70 and 75, amid a chaotic opening bowling…