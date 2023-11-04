Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia heap extra distress on England in Ahmedabad

It has not rained for more than a month in Ahmedabad, but for England the misery certainly pours.

Defeats by Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka ripped the heart of their World Cup title defence but it was the oldest rivals of all, 11 Australians dressed in canary yellow, who sucked the last oxygen from England’s campaign on Saturday.

As hope faded and wickets fell, David Warner leapt into the arms of Marnus Labuschagne in celebration.

It was enough to make England fans reach for the TV remote, but most had switched off already.

Exactly a month earlier, England captain Jos Buttler sat in the plush Gujarat Cricket Association clubhouse behind the huge stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium, which tower above the sprawl around it.

Then he laughed with the media, joking about the prospect of a 50-over recall for James Anderson after eight years in response to one unexpected question.

Four weeks on, that smile has been replaced by a sober face that has moved from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru…