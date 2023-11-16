Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia into last after an exciting victory over South Africa

ICC Men’s World Cup, Kolkata South Africa 212 (49.4 overs): Miller 101 (116), Klaasen 47 (48); Starc 3-34 Australia 215-7 (47.2 overs): Head 62 (48); Shamsi 2-42 Australia won by three wickets Scorecard

Australia are through to the World Cup final after a tension-filled three-wicket win over South Africa in Kolkata.

After bowling South Africa out for 212, Pat Cummins’ side made a flying start with Travis Head hitting a quickfire 62 before they were pegged back by the Proteas spinners and slipped to 137-5.

Australia edged closer but lost their seventh wicket with 20 runs still needed and although the pressure continued to build, Cummins and Mitchell Starc kept their cool to complete a hard-fought victory with 16 balls to spare.

The Proteas had been reduced to 24-4 following superb new-ball bursts from Josh Hazlewood and Starc before David Miller rescued the innings with a determined 101 from 116 balls.

But despite a valiant effort in the field, it wasn’t enough and Australia advance to face…