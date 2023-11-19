Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia stun hosts India to win sixth title as Travis Head hits century

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final, Ahmedabad: India 240 all out (50 overs): Rahul 66 (107), Kohli 54 (63); Starc 3-55 Australia 241-4 (43 overs): Head 137 (120), Labuschagne 58 (110) Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

Australia stunned hosts India in Ahmedabad to win the men’s Cricket World Cup for a sixth time.

Australia quietened the wild support from the 100,000-strong home crowd by dismissing their previously unbeaten opponents for 240 before Travis Head’s sensational century meant they romped to victory with seven overs to spare.

After their bowlers expertly took advantage of a slow pitch, Australia were themselves reduced to 47-3 as India hit back in an electric new-ball spell.

But Head and Marnus Labuschagne calmly weathered the storm with a stand of 192 as Indian hope drifted away from the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Head was caught for 132 from 120 balls with just two runs needed, but Glenn Maxwell flogged the winning runs a ball later while Labuschagne ended 58 not out…