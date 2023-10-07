Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia’s Adam Zampa match to play India regardless of swimming pool accident

Adam Zampa has taken 142 wickets in 85 one-day internationals for Australia

Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).More details.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is fit to play in Australia’s World Cup opener against hosts India despite sustaining a facial injury in a swimming pool.

The 31-year-old was seen with cuts to his face during training before Sunday’s game in Chennai.

“He swam into the pool wall,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

“He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool. He’s all good, just a bit sore.”

It is the latest mishap involving the Australian team and a swimming pool. Last year, wicketkeeper Alex Carey was filmed falling into a pool in a Karachi hotel.

For Australia, being asked to start against the hosts and favourites…