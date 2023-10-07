Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets in opener

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Dharamsala: Afghanistan 156 (37.2 overs): Gurbaz 47 (62); Mehidy 3-25, Shakib 3-30 Bangladesh 158-4 (34.4 overs): Shanto 59* (83), Mehidy 57 (73) Bangladesh won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Bangladesh cruised to a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan to begin their World Cup campaign in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan squandered the opportunity to bat first on a good pitch as they were bowled out in a haze of loose strokes for 156 in 37.2 overs.

The Tigers were 27-2 in reply, but a stand of 97 between Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto helped them reach their target with 15.2 overs to spare.

Bangladesh next meet England at the same venue on Tuesday (06:00 BST).

Afghanistan, who have now lost 13 consecutive World Cup matches dating back to 2015, play hosts India in Delhi on Wednesday.

Five-time Shakib sets Tigers up and running

This promised to be an intriguing affair, a meeting of two of the lower-ranked teams in the tournament, both with hopes of an outside run at the…