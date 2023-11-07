Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan suffers finger fracture in win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss his side’s final Cricket World Cup match with a fractured finger.

The all-rounder suffered a fracture to his left index finger while batting during the Tigers’ controversial three-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Bangladesh’s last group game is against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

The Tigers have been eliminated from semi-final contention but are trying to secure a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shakib, 36, was at the heart of the controversial timed out dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews.

He appealed for the wicket and chose to uphold it despite the batter protesting that the delay was down to the chinstrap on his helmet breaking.

The Bangladesh skipper went on to score 82 in his side’s successful chase but was injured in the process.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers,” said Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan .