Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed & Hasan Mahmud sign new period

Bangladesh’s pace bowlers averaged the best of any attack around the world, except Pakistan, in the four-year cycle building up to this World Cup

Venue: Dharamsala Date: 10 October Time: 06:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).

“It’s fantastic that we have a group of guys who are super hungry and so competitive but also working for each other.”

You would naturally expect a fast-bowling coach, in this case Allan Donald, to speak gushingly about his charges. It goes with the territory.

But the surprising thing is that ex-South Africa international Donald is describing Bangladesh’s current crop of fast bowlers.

A cricket nation steeped in the pre-eminence of spin bowling, is finally changing tack.

“They’ve got the ability to swing the ball, they’ve got some of the best wrist turnovers going around, I wish I had a wrist turnover like…