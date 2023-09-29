Cricket World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede and father Tim on unhealthy tracksuits, Tendulkar and ‘Basball’

As a youngster Bas de Leede played club cricket in the Netherlands alongside his father Tim

Tim de Leede’s World Cup story with the Netherlands began in considerably less glamorous surroundings than what his son Bas is now used to.

Inside a chilly multi-sport hall at USV Hercules in Utrecht in the early months of 1996 he gathered with his Dutch team-mates for weekly training sessions.

The Netherlands had qualified for their first World Cup but for a group of amateur players – schoolteachers, marketing managers, book shop workers and alike – preparations were rudimentary.

“There were no real facilities for cricket training during the winter in those days apart from a club in Utrecht with one indoor net,” Tim told BBC Sport.

“We only had enough time for our top four to bat – imagine that! We went to the World Cup and only four of us had hit some balls, like 15 minutes of hitting at a time.

“In 1996 we basically played on talent alone. We didn’t train to become better because there was…