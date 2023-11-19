Cricket World Cup 2023: BBC Sport’s readers’ crew, second, participant & sport of the match

Over the past few days we have been asking you to pick your team of the World Cup and best moments, player and game.

Here are the results, starting with the final XI that you picked.

1. Rohit Sharma (India) – selected in 63% of teams

Games: 10, Runs: 550, Average: 55, Strike-rate: 124.15

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 64%

Games: 10, Runs: 594, Average: 59.4, Strike-rate: 107.02, Dismissals: 20

3. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – 68%

Games: 10, Runs: 578, Average: 64.22, Strike-rate: 106.22, Wickets: Five

4. Virat Kohli (India) – 94%

Games: 10, Runs: 711, Average: 101.57, Strike-rate: 90.68

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 61%

Games: 10, Runs: 552, Average: 69, Strike-rate: 111.06

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 79%

Games: Eight, Runs: 398, Average: 66.33, Strike-rate: 150.18, Wickets: Five

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 67%

Games: 10, Wickets: 16, Average: 22.18, Economy rate: 4.25, Runs: 111, Strike-rate: 115.62

8. Mohammed Shami (India) – 94%

Games: 6, Wickets: 23, Average: 9.13, Economy…