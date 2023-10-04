Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes a doubt for England’s opener in opposition to New Zealand

Stokes averages 40.50 in 108 one-day internationals

Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).

Ben Stokes is a doubt for England’s World Cup opener against New Zealand on Thursday because of a hip issue.

Captain Jos Buttler played down the new issue on Wednesday but England are unlikely to take a risk on Stokes at the start of a seven-week tournament.

England’s Test captain, 32, came out of retirement for the defence of their 50-over world title despite his long-running knee injury .

“It’s not the time to take big risks on someone,” said Buttler.

“Nearer the end, maybe you do take more of a risk with people’s injuries but it’s going to be a long tournament.”

If Stokes is not fit, batter Harry Brook, who was only called up as a late change for Jason Roy, is the obvious replacement.

England train at the…