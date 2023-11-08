Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes hits 108 to arrange England win over Netherlands

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Pune: England 339-9 (50 overs): Stokes 108 (84), Malan 87 (74); De Leede 3-74 Netherlands 179 (37.2 overs): Nidamanuru 41* (34); Moeen 3-42, Rashid 3-54 England won by 160 runs Scorecard . Table .

Ben Stokes hit a superb century as England boosted their beleaguered World Cup campaign with a 160-run victory over the Netherlands in Pune.

The defending champions’ hopes of progressing were already over but the result does improve their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Stokes hit 108 from 84 balls, his fifth one-day international century but first at a World Cup, to rescue England’s batting line-up from more misery and drag them to 339-9.

Dawid Malan’s 87 gave England a platform at 133-1 before a collapse – Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali were all out in quick succession – had them teetering at 192-6 in the 36th over.

But Stokes, crucially dropped at fine leg on 42, powered on from a steady start in a partnership of 129 from…