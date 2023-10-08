Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes more likely to stay out amid outfield considerations for England v Bangladesh

England trained in Dharamshala for the first time on Sunday

Venue: Dharamshala Dates: Tuesday 10 October Time: 06:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 sports extra, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website.

Ben Stokes is likely to remain on the sidelines for England’s World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Stokes, 32, missed England’s heavy defeat by New Zealand in the tournament opener on Thursday with a hip injury.

He had a gentle net – his first for 10 days because of the injury – and did some light running during training in Dharamshala on Sunday.

But he still looked uncomfortable and the poor outfield at the ground will also be a factor in any decision.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott criticised the surface after spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman’s knee dug into the surface in an awkward slide during their defeat by Bangladesh on Saturday.

“We’re lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious…