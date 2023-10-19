Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes set to return after damage for England in opposition to South Africa

Stokes scored an England record 182 against New Zealand after coming out of retirement last month

Date: 21 October Time: 09:30 BST Venue: Mumbai

Ben Stokes has confirmed he is fit to make his first appearance of the World Cup in England’s crucial match against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.

Stokes, 32, missed England’s first three matches because of a hip injury sustained in the gym.

England have lost two and won one in his absence, leaving their title defence in a perilous position.

“I have worked very hard to get back to where I am and making myself ready to be available for selection,” he said.

England train at the Wankhede Stadium later on Thursday evening, with Stokes expected to take a full part.

“[I’ll] give it a good push but I think everything is pretty good,” Stokes said….