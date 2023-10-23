Cricket World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England squad

England have added Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse to their World Cup squad to replace Reece Topley.

Carse, 28, has taken 14 wickets in 12 one-day internationals, featuring most recently against Ireland last month.

He impressed with four wickets in three T20s against New Zealand prior to the Ireland series.

“Brydon is a brilliant all-round package,” batter Joe Root said on Monday.

“He scores some handy runs, is dynamic in the field and he’s got a unique wicket-taking ability. He’s got that Stokes element to him.

“He’s a big personality and a great character to have around, so he’s a good addition.”

Topley was England’s leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with eight wickets in three matches.Carse was one of several bowlers placed on standby in case of injury before the tournament but his call-up still leaves England with issues to solve in their attack.

He is likely to fly to India on Tuesday, meaning he is unlikely to be ready for England’s next game against Sri Lanka on Thursday….