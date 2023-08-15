Cricket World Cup 2023: Construct England’s squad for trophy defence in India

England go to India as defending champions after winning a dramatic final against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2019

Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November

It is almost time for England to name a provisional squad for their 50-over World Cup defence in India.

Some players are guaranteed to be in the squad for the tournament, which starts on 5 October, but there are questions for captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott to answer.

Do they risk injured bowler Jofra Archer? What about Ben Stokes? There are reports external-link they will try to tempt the Test captain out of ODI retirement. And how do they whittle down a plethora of batters?

BBC Sport has worked with CricViz to assess England’s options and look at how World Cup squads are usually built.

