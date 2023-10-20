Cricket World Cup 2023 crowds: Why are some matches so poorly attended?

Empty stands have been a feature of Cricket World Cup games in India which don’t feature the hosts

Two weeks in and, on the pitch, the Cricket World Cup in India is bubbling away nicely.

Shock results this week – first England beaten by Afghanistan before the Netherlands’ superb win over South Africa – have breathed life into the tournament.

But the crowds, or lack of them, at matches continues to be a point of discussion.

BBC Sport looks at the issues involved…

What have the crowds been like?

India’s matches have been well attended in the 2023 World Cup

India matches aside, there have been swathes of empty seats at matches involving neutral teams.

The tournament began with England’s defeat by New Zealand, played at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Organisers said 45,000 tickets were sold for that match, which would make it the highest attended opener in World Cup history. But there were more than 80,000 empty seats in the 132,000-capacity venue.

Since then there have been…