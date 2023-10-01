Cricket World Cup 2023: David Miller believes this South African workforce can do one thing particular

David Miller celebrates after taking a catch with team-mate Temba Bavuma

Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).

Here we go again. South Africa at the Cricket World Cup. It’s been one sorry story after another.

Yet hope once again springs forth.

A 3-2 series triumph over Australia that saw the side win the final three games on the bounce has injected a feel-good energy into South African cricket.

History cautions against them getting carried away, but it’s tantalising to imagine that this time, at long last, the Proteas can finally fulfil their destiny.

“We genuinely believe that we can do something special,” says David Miller, the powerful middle-order batter who, at 34, is also a senior figure in the group.

“The reality is we haven’t won a World Cup so there’s no point brushing that under the…