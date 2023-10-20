Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat Pakistan

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Bengaluru Australia 367-9 (50 overs): Warner 163 (124), Marsh 121 (108); Afridi 5-54 Pakistan 305 (45.3 overs): Imam-ul-Haq 70 (71), Shafique 64 (61); Zampa 4-53 Australia won by 62 runs Scorecard . Table

David Warner’s superb 163 inspired Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan as they breathed life back into their World Cup campaign.

Warner shared a stand of 259 for the first wicket with Mitchell Marsh, who made 121, before Pakistan fought back.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took 5-54 to help limit the Aussies to 367-9.

Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) gave Pakistan a start but when Mohammad Rizwan departed for 46 to Adam Zampa, Australia closed out the game.

Pakistan had already chased a World Cup record total of 345 against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, but fell short of repeating the feat here.

In a World Cup in which there has been a dearth of close encounters, this match at least threatened to go to the wire before Pakistan’s batting…