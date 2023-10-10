Cricket World Cup 2023: Dawid Malan delivers with century when England want it

It does not take much bending of the imagination to picture a situation where Dawid Malan is not playing at this World Cup.

Had Jason Roy’s back not let him down, Malan may well have been on the sidelines – with England opting to stick with the opening partnership of Roy and Jonny Bairstow which took them to glory four years ago.

Even with two one-day international hundreds this year – three by the time last month’s home series against New Zealand was out – Malan may have been on the outside.

Instead, he stood up when England needed him most.

Last week’s nine-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the defending champions’ tournament opener was not definitive given the length of this group stage, but it worried England fans, who feared a World Cup defence was in jeopardy.

With 140 to set up a commanding 137-run win against Bangladesh, England’s unfussy, unglamorous, run machine delivered.

Malan does not have the chest pumping aggression of Roy or Bairstow, the once-in-a-generation elegance of…