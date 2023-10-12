Cricket World Cup 2023 desk, high run-scorers and wicket-takers

All 10 sides have now played their opening two games in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

How is the table shaping up? Who is the leading run-scorer? Who has taken the most wickets?

BBC Sport provides you with all the numbers.

2023 Cricket World Cup table

Team Played Won Lost Net run-rate Points South Africa 2 2 0 2.36 4 New Zealand 2 2 0 1.958 4 India 2 2 0 1.5 4 Pakistan 2 2 0 0.927 4 England 2 1 1 0.553 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 -0.653 2 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -1.161 0 Netherlands 2 0 2 -1.8 0 Australia 2 0 2 -1.846 0 Afghanistan 2 0 2 -1.907 0

Teams are split on points, then by number of wins and then net run-rate.

Who are the top run-scorers at the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 209 runs

2. Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 199

3. Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 198

4. Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 184

5. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – 174

Who are the top wicket-takers at the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

1. Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) – seven wickets

=2. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – six

=2. Matt Henry (New Zealand) – six

=2. Hassan Ali (Pakistan) – six

=5.