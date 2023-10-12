Cricket World Cup 2023 desk, high run-scorers and wicket-takers

All 10 sides have now played their opening two games in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
How is the table shaping up? Who is the leading run-scorer? Who has taken the most wickets?
BBC Sport provides you with all the numbers.
2023 Cricket World Cup table
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net run-rate
|Points
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|2.36
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|1.958
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|1.5
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|0.927
|4
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0.553
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|-0.653
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-1.161
|0
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|-1.8
|0
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|-1.846
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|-1.907
|0
Teams are split on points, then by number of wins and then net run-rate.
Who are the top run-scorers at the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 209 runs
2. Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 199
3. Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 198
4. Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 184
5. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – 174
Who are the top wicket-takers at the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
1. Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) – seven wickets
=2. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – six
=2. Matt Henry (New Zealand) – six
=2. Hassan Ali (Pakistan) – six
=5.