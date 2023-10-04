Cricket World Cup 2023: Do the stats recommend England can defend title?

Can England win the World Cup for a second successive time?

England’s 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup success is almost distant history in cricketing terms.

Back then, ‘Bazball’ was just a twinkle in the eye of the recently-retired Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes’ knee was in as good nick as the middle of his bat and Harry Brook was a 20-year-old prospect breaking through into Yorkshire’s first team.

Since then, T20 cricket, The Hundred and other white-ball franchise competitions have grown in size and stature, leaving one-day cricket seemingly the poor relation of cricket’s three main formats.

But as the world’s top cricketers – and us cricket fans, for that matter – recalibrate to 50-over cricket, how much has the format changed since Eoin Morgan’s freewheeling England crashed their way to glory?

One-day cricket a distant third in priorities?

Every single nation which has qualified for the last two World Cups has played less one-day cricket in the last four years, than in the previous…