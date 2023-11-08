Cricket World Cup 2023: England a ‘sinking ship’ and have to ‘take duty’, says Eoin Morgan

England are a “sinking ship” and players need to “take responsibility” for a poor World Cup, says former captain Eoin Morgan.

The holders, who faced the Netherlands on Wednesday, cannot make the semi-finals after six losses in seven games.

Before the Netherlands match in Pune, assistant coach Carl Hopkinson spoke to the media – a role usually taken by the captain, coach or a senior player.

“I was very surprised and shocked by it,” Morgan told Sky Sports.

“Bear in mind the thought process that goes behind it, you sit in meetings as a leader, a captain or a head coach.

“You make those decisions in the side. When things are going wrong, you need absolute clarity and direction.

“You have to front up.”

England have struggled throughout their time in India, with their only victory coming against Bangladesh in their second game.

Defeat by Australia on Saturday mathematically ended the defence of the title won in 2019 when Morgan was captain.

Morgan retired last year, leaving Jos Buttler to take…