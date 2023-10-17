Cricket World Cup 2023: England are missing confidence in poor begin – coach Matthew Mott

Coach Matthew Mott says England are low in confidence but he will not “throw the baby out with the bathwater” after their poor start at the World Cup.

Another loss to in-form South Africa on Saturday would mean they likely have to win all five of their remaining games to reach the semi-finals.

“I can guarantee you now there won’t be any wholesale changes,” Mott said.

“We’ll always look at minor tweaks but I’m not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater after a couple of bad performances.”

England were poor with the ball against Afghanistan – conceding the most runs of any side in the tournament so far in the first powerplay – and were then lacklustre with the bat in being bowled out for 215.

They had similar issues in their opening defeat by New Zealand when they struggled to 282-9 before the Black Caps raced to the target in 36.2 overs.

“The two things that we’re probably missing is the confidence – that confidence, puff your chest out, go out there and really take the game on,…