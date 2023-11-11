Cricket World Cup 2023: England beat Pakistan to finish event with comfort win

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Kolkata: England 337-9 (50 overs): Stokes 84 (76), Root 60 (72) Pakistan 244 (43.3 overs): Salman 51 (45); Willey 3-56 England won by 93 runs Scorecard . Table .

England ended their World Cup campaign with a commanding consolation victory over Pakistan in Kolkata.

With their hopes of reaching the semi-finals long gone, the defending champions put in their best performance with the bat throughout their time in India by scoring 337-9.

Ben Stokes top-scored again with 84, sharing a stand of 132 in 131 balls with Joe Root, who made 60.

Openers Jony Bairstow and Dawid Malan scored 59 and 31 respectively, while Jos Buttler’s 27 and Harry Brook’s 30 also boosted the score.

David Willey struck with the second ball of Pakistan’s chase and two further wickets took him to 100 one-day international wickets in his last game before international retirement.

Pakistan began the day with the most unlikely hope of a semi-final spot but England’s impressive total meant they had to…