Cricket World Cup 2023: England bounce again by thrashing Bangladesh as Dawid Malan hits century

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Dharamsala: England 364-9 (50 overs): Malan 140 (107), Root 82 (68); Mahedi Hasan 4-71 Bangladesh 227 (48.2 overs): Das 76 (66), Mushfiqur 51 (64); Topley 4-43 England win by 137 runs Scorecard . Group table

England responded to defeat in their World Cup opener by comprehensively beating Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dharamsala.

After last week’s heavy nine-wicket defeat by New Zealand, Dawid Malan’s superb 140 from 107 balls formed the basis of a much-improved England’s 364-9.

Malan put on 115 for the first wicket with Jonny Bairstow and 151 from just 117 balls from Joe Root, who made a typically composed 82 from 68.

Root and Malan took the score to 266-1 in the 38th over but the loss of eight wickets for 96 runs meant England failed to take full advantage.

Their score still proved plenty, however, with Reece Topley, brought in to replace all-rounder Moeen Ali, bowling a fine new-ball spell.

He took two wickets in as many balls in the second and bowled…