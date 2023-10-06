Cricket World Cup 2023: England can not simply depend on ‘messiah’ Ben Stokes – Mark Wooden

England cannot rely on “messiah” Ben Stokes and other players must “stand up”, says fast bowler Mark Wood.

England were thrashed by nine wickets by New Zealand in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday.

Stokes has a history of rescuing England, no more so than in their victory in the 2019 final, but missed the match because of a hip injury.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him,” said Wood, one the England bowlers who struggled in Ahmedabad.

“He’s not Superman. It’s not all just about the messiah Stokesy coming back and him doing everything.

“He’s obviously one of our best players, if not our best player, but all the lads have to stand up as well.”

Rather than playing his full part as an all-rounder, Stokes – England’s Test captain – is only in India as a batter because of his ongoing knee injury.

Captain Jos Buttler described Stokes’ hip issue as a “slight niggle” and it is hoped he will be able to feature later in the tournament.

“He’s got strapping round his leg, which…