Cricket World Cup 2023: England captain Jos Buttler criticises “poor” outfield

Dharamshala hosts England’s second game of the 2023 World Cup

Venue: Dharamshala Dates: Tuesday 10 October Time: 06:00 BST

England captain Jos Buttler has described the Dharamshala outfield as “poor” and questioned whether it impacts the integrity of Tuesday’s World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Concerns about the patchy, sand-based outfield, have meant England have barely trained on it before the match.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman was lucky to escape serious injury after his knee dug into the ground when sliding in a match at the same venue on Saturday.

“You are going to have to be a little bit smart as fielders and a little bit careful, which isn’t something you want to be when you are playing for your country,” Buttler told BBC Sport.

“You want to dive around and…