Cricket World Cup 2023: England crushed by South Africa in dismal defeat

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Mumbai: South Africa 399-7 (50 overs): Klaasen 109 (67), Jansen 75* (42) England 170 (22 overs): Wood 43* (17), Atkinson 35 (21) South Africa win by 229 runs Scorecard . Table

England’s World Cup defence is hanging by a thread after a horrible 229-run thrashing by South Africa in Mumbai.

The world champions can still qualify for the semi-finals but will likely have to win all five of their remaining group matches to guarantee doing so.

In one of their all-time worst defeats, England struggled with illness and injury in sweltering heat and the Proteas crashed 399-7 – the most England have ever conceded in a 50-over game.

Heinrich Klaasen hit a 61-ball hundred and Marco Jansen 75 from 42 balls as England lost all control.

Having been battered in the field, England’s batters were then blown away in what became in an increasingly ugly night.

They were 68-6 and then 100-8 – only some slogging from Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson preventing an even more humiliating margin of…