Cricket World Cup 2023: England dealing with early exit as Sri Lanka inflict newest sorry defeat

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Bengaluru: England 156 (33.2 overs): Stokes 43 (73); Kumara 3-35 Sri Lanka 160-2 (25.4 overs): Nissanka 77* (83), Samarawickrama 65* (54) Sri Lanka won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table .

England’s World Cup is all but over after a shambolic eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The defending champions are not mathematically out but now must win all of their remaining games, including against unbeaten hosts India on Sunday, and hope an unlikely set of results go their way.

Attempting to respond to Saturday’s record defeat by South Africa, England’s campaign slumped into complete disarray as they were bowled out for 156.

They reached 45-0 but the wicket of Dawid Malan, caught behind off 36-year-old Angelo Mathews for 28, began a miserable slide.

Joe Root ran himself out for an nervy three, Jonny Bairstow swiped to mid-on for 30 and captain Jos Buttler was caught behind for eight playing a flashing drive.

Ben Stokes dug in but holed out for 43 from 73…