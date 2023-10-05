Cricket World Cup 2023: England defeat by New Zealand a fear however don’t panic but

Pessimism is built into the being of English sports fans.

It does not take much to make us wonder why we bother.

And a thrashing at the hands of New Zealand, a defeat as ugly as anything in white-ball cricket since the dark days of the 2015 World Cup, provides more than enough ammunition.

If England’s last meeting with the Black Caps at a 50-over World Cup was won by the barest of all margins in a Lord’s final, the gap in Ahmedabad in the first game of the World Cup was as wide as the Narendra Modi Stadium is large.

By the end boundaries were flowing off the bat of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra at an alarming rate, the contest expected by those who did turn up long over.

New Zealand chased 283 with 13.4 overs to spare and nine wickets in hand.

England’s defence of their World Cup could not have made a worse start.

Having smiled through his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, captain Jos Buttler – never one to give much away – was, unsurprisingly, visibly annoyed 24 hours later.