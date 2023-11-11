Cricket World Cup 2023: ‘England discovered a blueprint to keep away from falling aside’

It turns out David Willey nearly did not get on the plane to get to the World Cup.

The real England did not arrive in India until it was time to go home.

Throughout England’s campaign there has been confusion.

There have been various theories for what made the defending champions lose six of their first seven games – a collective loss of form, poor preparation, The Hundred, bad decisions and a mix of all of the above and more.

Now there is uncertainty at how to feel after they saved their best performance for the day before they fly home.

Frustration that it has come now? Disappointment?

Or simply pleasure in another World Cup win which avoids further embarrassment?

“Definitely frustration,” said coach Matthew Mott.

“We know we’re a very good team and unfortunately when it mattered the most, we didn’t perform as well as we would have liked.”

With the bat in Kolkata, England were as close to their 2019 World Cup-winning selves as we have seen across five weeks in India.

As he did in victory…