Cricket World Cup 2023: England gamers have to assist coach Matthew Mott, says Dawid Malan

Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Saturday, 4 November Time: 08:30 GMT

England’s players need to “take some responsibility” amid criticism of coach Matthew Mott during their shambolic World Cup defence, says Dawid Malan.

England are bottom of the table after five defeats with their hopes of reaching the semi-finals all but over.

Batter Malan, the only one of England’s misfiring batting line-up to score a century in India, rejected reports Mott has lost the dressing room external-link .

“Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” Malan told BBC Sport.

“As players we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope.

“We are being given everything we need to perform.

“The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been, we just haven’t been able to find a…