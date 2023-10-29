Cricket World Cup 2023: England lose once more as India look set to tackle their mantel

Sport is punctuated with moments that resemble a changing of the guard.

There was Stephen Hendry ending Steve Davis’ era of snooker dominance in the 1990 UK Championship final, Serena Williams standing arms wide in disbelief after downing Martina Hingis to win her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 1999 or Max Verstappen’s last-gasp overtake in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Sunday night in Lucknow felt like 50-over cricket’s such moment.

England’s slide has meant we saw it coming but this result, with its margin as wide as the gap between Jos Buttler’s bat and pad, left it plain to see.

A once champion team was overpowered by another hell-bent on taking its crown.

And while some of these changes shock, this one should only surprise in how emphatically it has come.

India have everything England had when they won the World Cup in 2019. England now hold nothing but the memories.

India are laser focus on achieving a stated aim – winning a trophy they have been starved of – just as England were under…