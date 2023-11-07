Cricket World Cup 2023: England ought to stick to Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott – Stuart Broad

England should stick with captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott despite a “disastrous” World Cup, says former fast bowler Stuart Broad.

The holders have won only once in seven games in India and need to beat the Netherlands on Wednesday to have hope of qualifying for the Champions Trophy.

“Jos will learn what has gone wrong and why,” Broad told BBC Sport.

“There are guys that they will move on from, and build some faces that Jos Buttler can lead and drive forward.”

England won the 50-over World Cup for the first time in 2019 and added the T20 crown in Australia a year ago to become the first men’s team to hold both white-ball world titles simultaneously.

But their shambolic campaign in India has had echoes of a similarly awful tournament in 2015, which Broad was a part of.

Following their first-round exit in Australia and New Zealand, England rebuilt their squad under former captain Eoin Morgan, leading to the triumph on home soil four years ago.

Broad, who played 121 one-day…