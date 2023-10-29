Cricket World Cup 2023: England overwhelmed by India in newest capitulation

ICC Men’s World Cup, Lucknow: India 229-9 (50 overs): Rohit 87 (101), Suryakumar 49 (47); Willey 3-45 England 129 (34.5 overs): Livingstone 27 (46); Shami 4-22 India won by 100 runs Scorecard . Table .

England’s miserable World Cup campaign slumped further as they collapsed to a 100-run defeat by hosts India in Lucknow.

Chasing 230 on a tricky pitch, the defending champions were bowled out for 129 amid raucous home support in their latest batting capitulation.

It is their fourth defeat in succession in India and their fifth overall – the first time they have lost five times at a World Cup.

After a steady start, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dawid Malan and Joe Root in consecutive deliveries to ignite the crowd and spark a horrible collapse of four wickets for nine runs in 27 balls. All 10 wickets went for just 99 runs.

Ben Stokes, like Root, was out duck.

He struggled for nine balls before being bowled playing an ugly slog to Mohammed Shami, who also knocked over Jonny Bairstow for 14 via an…