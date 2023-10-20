Cricket World Cup 2023: England prepared for South Africa take a look at

Ben Stokes is fit to play against South Africa on Saturday

Venue: Mumbai Dates: Saturday, 21 October Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

A match against South Africa in Mumbai? With England’s World Cup hopes on the line?

Back in 2016 at the T20 World Cup, England were a fresh-faced white-ball side captained by Eoin Morgan – flexing their muscles on the world stage for the first time since their rebirth by chasing 230 to beat the Proteas.

Now they are double world champions but are trying to regain that spark, the sense of youthful naivety, that took them all of the way.

“[It was] one of my favourite games that I think had a lot of value in terms of where we were going as a team and the direction we wanted to play,” said Jos Buttler, merely a wicketkeeper seven years ago but now the captain.

“We’ve had some good conversations about how we want to…