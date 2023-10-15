Cricket World Cup 2023: England shocked by Afghanistan in damaging defeat

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Delhi: Afghanistan 284 (49.5 overs): Gurbaz 80 (57), Alikhil 58 (66); Rashid 3-42, Wood 2-50 England 215 (40.3 overs): Brook 66 (61); Mujeeb 3-51, Rashid 3-37 Afghanistan won by 69 runs Scorecard . Group table .

England suffered a major shock at the hands of Afghanistan in Delhi as a sorry 69-run defeat left their World Cup defence in real jeopardy.

Their first loss to Afghanistan in any format does not end England’s chances but leaves them with little room for manoeuvre in their final six group stage games.

After a lacklustre bowling performance allowed Afghanistan to reach 284 all out, England’s batters succumbed under the lights and were bowled out for 215.

Jonny Bairstow fell lbw to left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second over, Joe Root was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 11 and Dawid Malan tamely chipped to extra cover.

Only Harry Brook, who made 66, offered any resistance – captain Jos Buttler the fourth to fall as he was comprehensively bowled by seamer…