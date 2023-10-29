Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s Chris Woakes and Matthew Mott deny ‘unsettled’ claims by ex-captain Eoin Morgan

England coach Matthew Mott and all-rounder Chris Woakes have denied suggestions by former captain Eoin Morgan that dressing room issues are behind their poor World Cup results.

Morgan, who led the team to 2019 World Cup success, said his former side were “definitely unsettled”.

Asked about those comments, Mott said: “I don’t think that at all. We’re an incredibly tight-knit unit.”

Woakes added: “We’re all working hard together, there’s no cliques.”

Holders England are bottom of the 10-team table after losing five out of their six matches so far, with their latest defeat a 100-run thrashing by hosts India in Lucknow on Sunday which puts them on the brink of elimination.

Speaking before the India loss, Morgan told Sky Sports he had “never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team” and morale must be the “lowest that it’s been for a considerable period of time”.

“There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled,” added the 37-year-old, who…