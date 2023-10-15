Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s defeat by Afghanistan one of many event’s biggest shocks – Agnew

England’s defeat by Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday will go down as one of the great World Cup shocks.

It is up there with Ireland’s win against England in Bangalore in 2011, Zimbabwe beating Australia back in 1983 or Kenya’s triumph over West Indies in 1996.

For Afghanistan, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, to beat the defending champions is unprecedented.

I have to start by giving them huge credit.

With bat, ball and in the field they looked the superior team.

Afghanistan are always very competitive.

They are fiery and sometimes that can spill over into being uncontrolled or a lack of discipline.

Their tempers can fray and that makes them capable of crazy cricket, like we saw with Rahmanullah Gurbaz being run out by his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in Delhi.

But that is only ever because they care.

Hashmatullah captained very well, keeping the field back for the spinners against England’s lower order. I was very impressed.

In contrast, England just look off the pace. You…