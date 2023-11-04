Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s defence ended by Australia defeat

ICC Men’s World Cup, Ahmedabad: Australia 286 (49.3 overs): Labuschagne 71 (83); Woakes 4-54, Rashid 2-38 England 253 (48.1 overs): Stokes 64 (90), Zampa 3-21 Australia won by 33 runs Scorecard . Group table .

England’s World Cup defence is over after old rivals Australia added the final nail with a 33-run victory in Ahmedabad.

England were already all-but out but a fifth miserable defeat in succession and sixth in total ends any hope of a freak turnaround.

They did well to bowl out Australia for 286 and showed some fight with the bat but were still dismissed for 253.

Jonny Bairstow was caught down the leg side off the first ball of the chase and Joe Root followed for 13, leaving Ben Stokes to play a lone hand as he threatened another special knock.

But, just as he began to move through the gears, Australia’s greatest tormentor in recent years was tamely caught off leg-spinner Adam Zampa for 64 from 90 balls.

Chris Woakes threatened the unlikely late on but his 32 only delayed the inevitable…