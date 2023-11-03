Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s dismal World Cup is Rob Key’s largest problem

Reputations take years to build and moments to destroy.

From the embers of the 2015 World Cup, England built themselves to become the most feared white-ball outfit on the planet. As for the moment the aura was ripped apart, take your pick. There are plenty to choose from a dire month in India.

The defence of the trophy won four years ago has been a greatest hits of English cricketing capitulations. Selectorial indecision, a key injury, a howler at the toss, a retirement. It’s all been there. At one stage, the players weren’t even all wearing the same kit. external-link

How fitting it is that Australia, the oldest and fiercest foes, can deliver the mortal blow in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Keep your moral Ashes and silly dictionary definitions, we’ll knock you out of the World Cup instead.

Another English tradition at these times of national mourning is the inquest. The same debate, usually about a schedule, is reheated. Someone gets sacked and someone else is hired to carry out a review…