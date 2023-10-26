Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s event over and it has been a multitude from the very begin

As England’s World Cup slumped to a new low, huge birds of prey circled overhead in Bengaluru.

Perhaps they too saw what the rest of us could.

England’s World Cup defence was dying and, like Sri Lanka, they were ready to go in for the kill.

This situation is not new to England fans.

Their Test team of the early 2010s, first captained by Andrew Strauss and taken on by Alastair Cook, was the best team in the world, but fell apart in the space of one Ashes tour in 2013-14.

This white-ball outfit was a similarly great team – one that became the first men’s side to hold both the 50-over and T20 World Cups – but now also lies in ruin.

These things take years to build, only to unexpectedly fall apart in front of our eyes before we can quite comprehend why.

And why, is the question English cricket will now be tasked with answering.

Yes, the schedule has left them underprepared.

Eoin Morgan’s England achieved 50-over glory in 2019 after four years of meticulous planning.

Then they had 88 matches of…