Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s gamers all ‘feeling the warmth’, says Marcus Trescothick

Venue: Lucknow Dates: Sunday, 29 October Time: 08:30 GMT

England players are all “feeling the heat” after their poor performances at the World Cup in India, says assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

England have lost four of their five games so far, meaning their title defence is effectively over.

They play unbeaten hosts India in Lucknow on Sunday, three days on from their defeat by Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

“It has been miles away from what we normally expect,” former batter Trescothick told BBC Sport.

“We have not been up to what we expect and that is really disappointing.

“It is more disappointing in the team environment than anyone else.

“You have got to put your hand up and understand that criticism comes your way.”

England would still not be mathematically eliminated if they lose…