Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s golden period could also be ending however do not forget the reminiscences

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Date: Saturday, 11 November Time: 08:30 GMT

So here it ends, 37 days after it began.

After a zigzagging tour across eight Indian cities, from Ahmedabad’s burning heat to the Mumbai sweatbox to Dharamsala’s Himalayan beauty, England’s World Cup campaign concludes on Saturday in India’s far east with a meeting against Pakistan in Kolkata.

They began with high hopes, attempting to do what no men’s side has done since the great Australia in defending a World Cup title, but will leave beaten after a torrid six weeks.

Anger at the performances in a miserable run of consecutive defeats by Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, and debate over the reasons behind it has subsided.

The last week has been a sad and slow stay of execution, even with…